Ex-MLB player Tony Blanco credited with saving friend before dying in Dominican Republic roof collapse

Tony Blanco, a former Major League Baseball player who played for the Washington Nationals, was credited with saving a teammate before he died in a Dominican Republic roof collapse.

Former MLB player Esteban Germán told MLB reporter Héctor Gómez he had just returned to the bathroom and sat down at their table when Blanco noticed the ceiling started to come down. Germán said Blanco pushed him out of the way as the ceiling was getting ready to fall on him.

Unfortunately, Blanco died moments later.

Blanco, World Series champion Octavio Dotel and Nelsy Cruz, the sister of ex-MLB All-Star outfielder Nelson Cruz, were among the nearly 100 people who died when the roof collapsed at the Jet Set club in Santo Domingo early Tuesday morning.

MLB Commisioner Rob Manfred was among those who paid tribute to those who were lost.

"Major League Baseball is deeply saddened by the passings of Octavio Dotel, Tony Blanco, Nelsy Cruz and all the victims of last night's tragedy in Santo Domingo," he said. "We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all those who have been affected and to our colleague Nelson and his entire family.

"The connection between baseball and the Dominican Republic runs deep, and we are thinking of all the Dominican players and fans across the game today."

Officials said the death toll increased to 98 as rescuers continued their frantic search for any survivors.

Juan Manuel Mendez, emergency operations director, said Tuesday evening emergency personnel were still sifting through the rubble.

"We’re going to search tirelessly for people," Méndez said.

Jet Set is famous in the Dominican Republic for its Monday parties where renowned artists perform. Merengue singer Rubby Perez was performing when the roof collapsed and is among the missing.

"It happened so quickly. I managed to throw myself into a corner," he said, adding that he initially thought it was an earthquake," Perez’s manager Enrique Paulino said.

Blanco, 43, played for the Nationals in 2005. He appeared in 56 games and had one home run. He spent most of his career either in the minor leagues or in Japan. His son, Tony Blanco Jr., is in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ farm system.

Dotel, 51, played 15 years in the majors and won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011. He spent five of the 15 years with the Houston Astros. He picked up 109 saves in his career along with a 3.78 ERA.

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.