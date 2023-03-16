Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

New Jersey suspect seen shoving dead cat in mailbox: Video

Cranford Police Department says the cat may have been run over by a car

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Cranford, New Jersey police are searching for a suspect who was videotaped putting a dead cat in a resident's mailbox. (Source: Cranford Police Department)

New Jersey police are searching for a suspect who was videotaped putting a dead cat in a mailbox.

The crime took place on Sunday at around 10 p.m. in Cranford, New Jersey. It was reported to police the next morning.

Video shows the suspect walking down a sidewalk holding something indiscernible. It later appears to be the body of a cat.

The man then walks towards the house, puts the dead feline in the mailbox and walks away.

A suspect put a dead cat in a resident's mailbox on Sunday in Cranford, New Jersey.

A suspect put a dead cat in a resident's mailbox on Sunday in Cranford, New Jersey. (Cranford Police Department)

There is no information on the motive for the crime. Cranford Police Department Captain Matthew Nazzaro told FOX 5 New York that there have been no similar incidents in the area.

It is unclear how the cat died. Authorities say that the animal suffered trauma and may have been struck by a vehicle.

Cranford authorities are unsure how the cat died, and believe it may have been run over.

Cranford authorities are unsure how the cat died, and believe it may have been run over. (Cranford Police Department)

"We are seeking the public’s assistance with our attempt to identify the following person of interest who was captured on video placing a deceased cat in a resident’s mailbox," Cranford Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Authorities ask for any tips to be reported to Detective Matthew Siessel at 908-709-7209.