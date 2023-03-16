New Jersey suspect seen shoving dead cat in mailbox: Video

New Jersey police are searching for a suspect who was videotaped putting a dead cat in a mailbox.

The crime took place on Sunday at around 10 p.m. in Cranford, New Jersey. It was reported to police the next morning.

Video shows the suspect walking down a sidewalk holding something indiscernible. It later appears to be the body of a cat.

The man then walks towards the house, puts the dead feline in the mailbox and walks away.

There is no information on the motive for the crime. Cranford Police Department Captain Matthew Nazzaro told FOX 5 New York that there have been no similar incidents in the area.

It is unclear how the cat died. Authorities say that the animal suffered trauma and may have been struck by a vehicle.

"We are seeking the public’s assistance with our attempt to identify the following person of interest who was captured on video placing a deceased cat in a resident’s mailbox," Cranford Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Authorities ask for any tips to be reported to Detective Matthew Siessel at 908-709-7209.