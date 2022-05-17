Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire
Published

New Hampshire person of interest sought after retired couple slain on hike

The bodies of Djeswende Reid, 66, and Stephen Reid, 67, were found in a wooded area near Concord, New Hampshire in April with gunshot wounds, police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Authorities in New Hampshire on Tuesday released a sketch of a person of interest possibly connected to the deaths of a Concord couple that was found dead last month with gunshot wounds as they went for a hike.

The person was described as a male in his late 20s to early 30s with a medium build and short brown hair. He is around 5 feet, 10 inches tall. 

MISSING NEW HAMPSHIRE COUPLE FOUND DEAD IN WOODS WITH GUNSHOT WOUNDS: POLICE

A sketch released by New Hampshire authorities shows a person of interest in the April killing of a married couple.

A sketch released by New Hampshire authorities shows a person of interest in the April killing of a married couple. (New Hampshire Department of Justice)

The bodies of Djeswende Reid, 66, and Stephen Reid, 67, former international humanitarian workers, were found on April 21 in a wooded area of a park in Concord, the New Hampshire Department of Justice said. The couple left their home on April 18 to go walk on some trails. 

Loved ones became concerned when they didn't hear from the pair. An autopsy later ruled both deaths as homicides

The person in the sketch was seen in the vicinity of the shooting on April 18 carrying a backpack, authorities said. 

The Concord Police Department also announced a $33,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Around $20,000 of the reward fund came from an anonymous donor. 

Stephen and Djeswende "Wendy" Reid loved to spend time outdoors.

Stephen and Djeswende "Wendy" Reid loved to spend time outdoors. (New Hampshire Department of Justice)

The Concord Police Department can be reached at (603) 225-8600. Tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.