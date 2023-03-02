New Hampshire man killed 83-year-old with hatchet, prosecutors say

A Manchester man has been indicted on multiple charges alleging he killed one man and injured another in separate incidents on the same day last year.

MAN, TEEN FOUND DEAD IN WESTERN MAINE HOME

Robert Gagnon, 45, was indicted earlier this month on one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, the attorney general’s office said Thursday.

He is accused of killing Robert Prest, 83, with a hatchet in Lyndeborough and shooting Carlos Quintong, 44, in Brookline on Nov. 23.

FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER AFTER WOMAN RUSHED TO HOSPITAL WITH HATCHET PROTRUDING FROM HEAD

Gagnon also has been charged with stealing a gun and car owned by Prest and an SUV owned by another man.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gagnon's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.