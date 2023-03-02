Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire
New Hampshire man killed 83-year-old with hatchet, prosecutors say

Robert Gagnon of Manchester, NH, was also charged with attempted murder for shooting another man

Associated Press
A Manchester man has been indicted on multiple charges alleging he killed one man and injured another in separate incidents on the same day last year.

Robert Gagnon, 45, was indicted earlier this month on one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, the attorney general’s office said Thursday.

A Manchester, New Hampshire, man has been indicted on murder and attempted murder charges.

He is accused of killing Robert Prest, 83, with a hatchet in Lyndeborough and shooting Carlos Quintong, 44, in Brookline on Nov. 23.

Gagnon also has been charged with stealing a gun and car owned by Prest and an SUV owned by another man.

Gagnon's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.