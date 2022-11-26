Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida man arrested for attempted murder after woman rushed to hospital with hatchet protruding from head

Michel Dougherty, 40, was charged with one felony count of Attempted Second Degree Murder

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A Florida man was arrested for attempted murder after a woman was transported to the hospital with a hatchet protruding from her head.

Michel Dougherty, 40, was charged with one felony count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, deputies had responded Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m. to an attempted murder.

Deputies located the woman, 56, with a hatchet protruding from her head. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Dougherty had fled the scene of the attack before deputies arrived. Detectives found his vehicle later that day in Gainesville, Florida.

And just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, Dougherty was pulled over by an Alachua County Sheriff's Office deputy and taken into custody. He was then transported to the Alachua County Jail.

Dougherty will be transported to the Pinellas County Jail at a later date, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. The incident remains an active investigation.