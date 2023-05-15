Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Hampshire
Published

New Hampshire graduation party shooting leaves 4 wounded, police still searching for shooters

4 NH shooting victims are all expected to survive

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in New Hampshire are investigating a shooting at a graduation party that wounded four people, police said.

The victims who were injured in the shooting in Manchester reported just before 5 p.m. Saturday included two women and two men, all in their 20s, who are expected to survive, police said.

Manchester Police Lt. Matthew Barter said Saturday the investigation is ongoing.

NEW HAMPSHIRE GOV. SUNUNU OFFERS PATH TO LEGAL POT DAY AFTER EFFORT DIED IN LEGISLATURE

"Our detectives are out there working, they’ll be working into the night," he said.

New Hampshire Fox News graphic

A shooting at a graduation party in New Hampshire injured two men and two women. All of the victims are expected to survive.

Initial reports said two males in hoods approached the gathering and at least one of them fired a weapon. The two males were seen fleeing the area. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Families and friends should be able to gather in peace — gun violence is unacceptable in our community. Thankfully there were no fatalities, and my heart goes out to the victims and the families of those who were injured," Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said in a statement to WMUR-TV.