New focus on Strzok-Page FBI texts in probe of Russia probe; Emergency declared in Kansas following tornado

Carter Page claims extensive contact with alleged informant, more scrutiny for ex-FBI officials Strzok and Page

Following President Trump's decision to allow the declassification of key Russia records at Attorney General William Barr's discretion, former Trump campaign aide Carter Page told Fox News his contact with an alleged FBI informant, Stefan Halper, at a pivotal period in the Russia probe was more extensive than previously reported. Separately, Fox News has learned congressional investigators have been renewing their focus on a text message sent nine days before the government's Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) application to monitor Page, in which then-FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page questioned "who's playing games," "scared" and "covering."

The text in question was released last year, but Fox News recently confirmed the names hidden beneath redactions. They included a senior FBI lawyer, as well as the FBI agent "Gaeta" -- believed to be a principal handler for the dossier and its author, British ex-spy Christopher Steele.

Comey op-ed: 'There was no treason. There was no attempted coup ... dumb lies'

In an op-ed in the Washington Post on Tuesday, former FBI Director James Comey lambasted the President Trump's claim that he and his agency committed "treason" during the Russia investigation, noting that although it was tempting to ignore the president, he was acting as a "liar who doesn’t care what damage he does to vital institutions." "There was no corruption. There was no treason. There was no attempted coup. Those are lies, and dumb lies at that. There were just good people trying to figure out what was true, under unprecedented circumstances," Comey wrote. His fiery words come as the administration ramped up its investigation into the Russia probe's origins.

Trump declares emergency in Kansas after tornado destroys several homes, leaves at least 11 injured

President Trump on Tuesday evening approved a disaster declaration in Kansas at the request of the governor, making federal aid available to the state after a tornado destroyed multiple homes and left several injured. The National Weather Service (NWS) declared a tornado emergency for the area as the storm was approaching Interstate 70 near the Kansas Speedway, which hosts NASCAR races.

Douglas County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Jenn Hethcoat told the Lawrence Journal-World that 11 people were taken to the hospital with injuries -- including one with serious injuries. Several homes throughout the county sustained damage, the department said.

Navy SEAL accused of killing ISIS prisoner seeks to have case dismissed

Lawyers for a Navy SEAL accused of killing an ISIS prisoner of war in Iraq in 2017 want the case thrown out because of alleged prosecutorial misconduct that include withholding evidence and conducting surveillance on the defense. Attorneys for Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher plan to ask a military court Wednesday in San Diego to dismiss the case or remove the prosecutor and, possibly, have the judge himself step aside. The motion comes with Gallagher's trial less than two weeks away and amid mounting pressure from the defense. Gallagher's lawyers say they discovered that prosecutors planted tracking software in emails sent to the defense team and a journalist that may have violated attorney-client privilege and other constitutional rights. - The Associated Press

Jon Snow checks into wellness retreat

Kit Harington is focusing on taking care of himself. A rep for the "Game of Thrones" star told Fox News Tuesday that the 32-year-old has "decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues." According to the New York Post’s Page Six, Harington entered a wellness retreat in Connecticut right before the hit HBO show's final episode aired May 19. “The end of 'GoT' really hit Kit hard," a friend of Harington's told the Post. The British actor starred as Jon Snow for all eight seasons of the drama series.

