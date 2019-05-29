This Day in History: May 29
On this day, May 29 …
2018: ABC cancels the reboot of "Roseanne," after star Roseanne Barr posts a tweet that referred to former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and "Planet of the Apes."
Also on this day:
- 1453: A Turkish army led by Muhammad II captures Constantinople and brings an end to the Byzantine Empire.
- 1922: The U.S. Supreme Court rules organized baseball is a sport and not a business. (Because of the ruling, Major League Baseball was not subject to antitrust laws.)
- 1942: Bing Crosby, the Ken Darby Singers and the John Scott Trotter Orchestra record Irving Berlin's ''White Christmas'' in Los Angeles for Decca Records.
- 1953: Mount Everest is conquered as Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tensing Norgay of Nepal become the first climbers to reach the summit.
- 1977: Janet Guthrie becomes the first woman to race in the Indianapolis 500, finishing in 29th place.
- 1988: President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev open their historic summit in Moscow.
- 2009: Jay Leno supposedly hosts "The Tonight Show" on NBC for the final time, giving up his desk to Conan O'Brien. (Leno would return to "Tonight" in March 2010.)
- 2009: A judge in Los Angeles sentences “Wall of Sound” creator Phil Spector to 19 years to life in prison for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson.
- 2014: The Food and Drug Administration requires tanning beds and sun lamps to carry new warnings that they should not be used by anyone under age 18.
- 2015: One World Observatory opens at the top of One World Trade Center in New York City.
- 2018: Starbucks closes more than 8,000 stores for racial bias training following the controversy surrounding the arrest of two black men in Philadelphia at one of its stores.