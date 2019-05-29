Today on Fox News, May 29, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Indiana state Rep. Ron Bacon on proposed legislation that would allow medical professionals not to participate in abortions on religious and other grounds. Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren reacts to San Francisco's free mental health care proposal. A 96-year-old World War II veteran plays the national anthem on the harmonica.

Your World with Neil Cavuto, 4 p.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, 8 p.m. ET: An exclusive interview with Mark Morgan, the new acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research.

Lou Dobbs Tonight, 7 p.m. ET: An interview with Eric Trump, son of President Trump.

Trish Regan Primetime, 8 p.m. ET: An interview with Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader recognized by the U.S. and 53 other nations as the acting president of Venezuela.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Travelers Beware of Cyber Threats" - Tensions between the United States and Iran continue to rise with proposed plans to send more U.S. troops to the region. Retired Navy Cmdr. Kirk Lippold reflects on the terror attack that occurred on his ship, the USS Cole, just months before the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. According to a new research report from IBM Security, the transportation industry has become the second-most attacked sector, following banking and financial services. Caleb Barlow, vice president of X-Force Threat Intelligence at IBM Security, discusses how travelers expose themselves to cyber risks through high-risk behaviors and gives tips to prevent them. Plus, commentary by Mary Anne Marsh, Democratic political analyst.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: The 2020 presidential race, the EU elections and other top headlines of the day will be discussed with the following special guests: Pete Hegseth, "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host; Jonathan Swan, political reporter for Axios Media; Marc Short, former White House director of Legislative Affairs under President Trump; Martha MacCallum, anchor of "The Story with Martha MacCallum."