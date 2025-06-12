Alleged killer dad could make ‘one mistake’ that ends manhunt, sheriff says

Expand / Collapse search
Julia Bonavita
'HEARTBREAKING': Manhunt continues for father accused of murdering his 3 daughters Video

'HEARTBREAKING': Manhunt continues for father accused of murdering his 3 daughters

Criminology professor Dr. Adam Lankford and former FBI special agent Nicole Parker break down the details of Travis Decker allegedly killing his three daughters on 'Sunday Night in America.'

Authorities believe they are closing in on the father accused of killing his three daughters and escaping into the Washington wilderness, as local police assure the public they are ramping up their urgent search for the triple-homicide suspect. 

​​"You will see a change in our tactics as we proceed forward," Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said in a news conference Wednesday. "All we need is one mistake and one day to go in our favor and he’s going to be in our custody."

The comments come after the U.S. Marshals Service deployed its Rapidly Advancing Manhunt program as authorities search for Travis Decker, an experienced survivalist and former member of the military accused of killing his three daughters, Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5. 

MANHUNT FOR TRAVIS DECKER INTENSIFIES AS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE ASSUMES LEAD ROLE IN SEARCH FOR FATHER

Travis Decker and his three daughters

Travis Decker is accused of killing his three daughters before disappearing into the Washington wilderness. (Wenatchee Police Department via AP; Whitney Decker via AP)

"I want to start off just [by] making sure that we’re remembering why we’re here," Morrison said. "That’s for Payton, Evelyn and Olivia."

Morrison encouraged the public to stay vigilant as authorities search for Decker throughout the Ingalls Creek area, with officials warning he is believed to be armed and dangerous.  

"If you’re out there, and you notice that you have a vacation home out there or campsite, you want to keep track of your supplies [in] your cabins," Morrison said. "If you do have things that are missing — even if it’s minor items — this could be a way that he could continue his path out there."

POLICE CLOSE IN ON POSSIBLE LOCATION WHERE FUGITIVE DAD COULD BE HIDING AFTER ALLEGED TRIPLE MURDER

Deputies looking for Travis Decker

In this handout photo provided by the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, deputies participate in the search for Travis Decker at an undisclosed location in Washington state, on Friday, June 6, 2025. (Snohomish County Sheriff's Office photo via AP)

Earlier this week, authorities announced new leads in the manhunt – which began on June 2 – after a group of hikers reported seeing a lone individual who appeared unprepared for the wilderness and looked to be avoiding others. 

In response to the tip, authorities "spotted a lone, off-trail hiker from a helicopter near Colchuck Lake who ran from sight as the helicopter passed," Chelan County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Tuesday. 

The wooded area authorities have zeroed in on is located roughly 30 miles from Rock Island Campground, where the three girls’ bodies were found after Decker failed to return the children to their mother following a court-approved visit. 

SURVIVALIST'S GOOGLE SEARCHES REVEAL POSSIBLE ESCAPE PLAN AMID MANHUNT IN DAUGHTERS’ TRIPLE MURDER: REPORT

Travis Decker pictured with a clean shave and shirtless, showing tattoos on both arms and his left side

Authorities released this image of wanted murder suspect Travis Decker, showing tattoos on both arms and on his left side. He is accused of killing his three young daughters and leaving their bodies at the bottom of a hill at a Washington state campsite. (Courtesy of Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for any information leading to Decker's arrest. If convicted, Decker could face the possibility of life in prison without parole. 

"We will not stop," U.S. Marshals Service Chief Jerome Brown said. "He just has to make one mistake like the sheriff said. We will find him. He will be brought to justice so the community can heal." 

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.