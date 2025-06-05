New England serial killer fears stoked by 13th body found in small town

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The discovery of Adriana Suazo’s body in a wooded area in Milton, Massachusetts has intensified growing concerns across New England about the number of unexplained deaths in the region in recent months.

Suazo, a 21-year-old Boston resident, was found by a passerby around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 1, in Milton, Mass, which is approximately 8 miles south from the capitol city, according to a press release from the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The department said that there were no obvious signs of trauma, and the cause of death is under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Suazo’s death is the latest in a troubling sequence of cases. Since March 2025, at least 13 bodies have been found across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Maine, many of them in remote or wooded areas.

The circumstances vary, from dismemberments to unattended deaths of the now 13 bodies found throughout the tight-knit region.

While local police departments and district attorneys continue to investigate each case individually, the sheer volume and proximity in time have led to mounting public speculation about the possibility of a serial offender.

Law enforcement agencies have pushed back against the notion of a single perpetrator, citing the absence of forensic links from each case.

Victims in New England Region

On March 6, 35-year-old Paige Fannon was found dead in the Norwalk River in Connecticut, the same day a human skull was discovered in a wooded area near Route 3 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Later that month, on March 19, the dismembered remains of 58-year-old Suzanne Wormser were found in a suitcase in Groton, Connecticut; her roommate was arrested but died shortly afterward in custody.

Denise Leary, 59, was found dead in New Haven on March 25, followed a day later by 56-year-old Michele Romano, whose remains were located in the woods in Foster, Rhode Island.

The trend continued into April. On April 9, unidentified remains were found in Killingly, Connecticut.

On April 20, a body was pulled from the Seekonk River in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, followed by another body found in the Connecticut River near Rocky Hill on April 27.

That same day, another body was discovered in Taunton, Massachusetts. On April 22, the body of 45-year-old Meggan Meredith was found near a bike path in Springfield, Massachusetts.

More recently, on May 30, 34-year-old Jasmine Wilkes was found deceased in Edgewood Park in New Haven.

Suazo’s sister, Melanie Pizarro, initiated a GoFundMe campaign to assist with funeral expenses, describing Adriana as "rambunctious, bold, and had a personality that could light up any room."

"Adriana wasn’t just my sister—she was a firecracker, full of life, laughter, and fierce love," she said. "She loved hard, laughed loud, and made sure the people around her felt it."

A vigil was held near the site where Suazo's body was found, with family and friends gathering to honor her memory.