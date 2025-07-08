Paddleboarder’s mysterious killing rocks quiet summer vacation area

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Investigators are asking for the public’s help after a Maine paddleboarder visiting a local pond was found murdered last week.

Around 1 a.m. July 3, Maine game wardens were called to assist the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Union Fire Department in the search for a missing paddleboarder who disappeared while visiting Crawford Pond, according to a press release from the Maine State Police (MSP).

The search subsequently led to the discovery of female human remains, with the circumstances surrounding the death leading officials to request the assistance of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central.

The woman has been identified as 48-year-old Sunshine Stewart of nearby Tenants Harbor, according to MSP.

An autopsy revealed Stewart was the victim of a homicide, but her cause of death has not been released.

The pond is a popular fishing location within the area with a maximum depth of 57 feet, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Authorities are encouraging anyone who may have information regarding Stewart’s death to contact the Maine State Police by calling (207)-624-7076.

MSP and the Knox County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The discovery comes as fears surrounding a possible serial killer are gripping the New England region following a string of unexplained deaths in recent months.

Last month, authorities announced the body of Adriana Suazo, a 21-year-old Boston resident, had been found in a wooded area in Milton, Massachusetts, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. Suazo's body showed no signs of trauma and the cause of death remains under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

At least 13 bodies have been recovered throughout Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine, with many of them found in remote or wooded areas, since March 2025. However, law enforcement agencies within the region have continued to push back against the theory that the deaths are due to a serial killer.

"As always, members of the public are encouraged to remain aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious behavior to law enforcement," MSP said in a statement. "Additional information will be released when it becomes appropriate to do so based on the progress of the investigation."

