Nevada police open investigation after shooting damages school

Henderson police say shooting not directed at any particular person

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing , Mitch Picasso | Fox News
Authorities in Nevada are investigating after someone fired shots at a school Monday night.

Henderson police responded to Coral Academy Cadence Campus around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to several local outlets. A preliminary investigation revealed that a window at the school was shattered, police said, but no injuries were reported. 

A letter sent by school staff to parents said that "the campus was shot multiple times in random places," resulting in three windows being damaged, according to Fox 5.

The school also said that local authorities had been contacted and that the incident was under investigation. Henderson police also said the investigation remained open as of Wednesday.

Coral Academy in Henderson Nevada

Henderson police responded to Coral Academy Cadence Campus around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday after someone fired shots at the building. (Google Earth)

Coral Academy Cadence Campus said, "Armed safety personnel is present on campus for additional security," adding that Henderson police would be monitoring the school while the campus remained on lockdown Tuesday.

Henderson, NV police car

Authorities in Nevada are investigating after someone fired shots at a school in Henderson on Monday night. (Doug Kranz / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The school email also stated that authorities had found "the shooting at the building was not directed toward any person" and would welcome students back on campus as a result.

Coral Academy in Henderson Nevada

Coral Academy Cadence Campus (Google Earth)

"Any in-person meetings scheduled for today are canceled, and visitors will not be allowed to enter the building. Our student and staff safety is our top priority," the email reads.

A suspect has yet to be identified. No additional information was available at the time of publication. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.