Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Nevada hikers find boy's body, 'victim of a homicide,' police say

Authorities believe the child was murdered

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Las Vegas authorities said a group of hikers discovered the body of a young boy Friday morning near a freeway. 

The group was hiking the Mountain Springs Trailhead near State Route 160 somewhere between Las Vegas and Pahrump when they found the body around 7:30 a.m., Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer told reporters. 

The child is believed to be between 8 and 12 years of age, he said. 

"He is clearly the victim of a homicide," Spencer said. 

Investigators are trying to identify him. They believe the body was placed in the area within the past 24 hours, Spencer said. 

He declined to speculate on how the boy died. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He urged anyone in Las Vegas and the surrounding areas – including Southern California – to reach out to authorities if they have a child and grandchild that has gone missing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Your Money