Neighbor fatally shoots alleged gunman after two women shot in domestic dispute

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A Washington state man was shot and killed by a neighbor after allegedly opening fire on two women during a domestic dispute that spilled into a nearby driveway, police said.

Officers with the Puyallup Police Department (PPD) responded around 9:10 a.m. April 2, where investigators allege 47-year-old Arnino Guanlao shot two adult female relatives after a family argument escalated outside the home.

A neighbor, who had been inside at the time, came outside and intervened, fatally shooting Guanlao, according to police.

One of the victims, 23-year-old Christiannel Lyle Macapagal Maningat, died at the scene. The second woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

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Authorities said the case remains under investigation, including a review of the neighbor’s use of force.

Washington law allows a person to use force to protect themselves or others if they reasonably believe it is necessary, but deadly force is only justified when facing an immediate threat of serious injury or death.

"That’s under investigation, as to exactly how the circumstances took place," PPD Capt. Kevin Gill said during a press briefing.

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Witnesses described a chaotic scene as gunfire erupted in the neighborhood.

"There was a girl here who was face down, and she was still breathing a little and trying to move a little, but she wasn't doing much and then pretty quick a cop came on scene and he and I pulled her out, turned her over and found her gunshot wound on her abdomen," neighbor Michelle Weingarden-Bandes told FOX 13 Seattle.

"We are all not just in shock about what we saw, those of us who were out here this morning, but that this has happened in our neighborhood," she added.

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Investigators said the neighbor who shot the suspect is cooperating as detectives work to determine the circumstances surrounding the use of force, according to FOX 13 Seattle.

Detectives are also working to determine what led to the dispute and are processing multiple scenes tied to the incident, the outlet reported.

Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots during the incident.

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Law enforcement officials said detectives are continuing to interview witnesses, many of whom were left distraught by the violence.

Additional reporting by Law&Crime identified Guanlao as the victims’ stepfather and said he had been firing at his adult stepdaughters when the neighbor intervened.

Authorities have not said what sparked the initial dispute.

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The PPD said detectives with its Criminal Investigations Division, along with the Metro Cities Crime Response Unit, are continuing to investigate the incident.

Fox News Digital has reached out to police for additional information.

The violence has left the victims’ family reeling.

A GoFundMe created for the family says the victims’ mother is now caring for her surviving daughters while grieving the loss of one child and remaining at the bedside of another who is still hospitalized.

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The fundraiser, which has raised nearly $19,000, says the family’s lives "changed in a matter of moments" and describes the emotional toll on the two other daughters, who are now coping with the aftermath of the violence.

Organizers said the funds will help cover funeral costs, medical expenses and basic living needs as the family navigates the aftermath of the shooting.