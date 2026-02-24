Expand / Collapse search
Washington

Washington state stabbing rampage leaves 5 dead, including suspect shot by deputies

Pierce County Sheriff's Office responded to no-contact order violation before witnesses reported man 'stabbing people' outside home

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Authorities are investigating after five people were killed Tuesday in a violent stabbing in the middle of a street in Washington state.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) confirmed four adult victims were killed in Purdy, along with a 32-year-old male suspect — who has not been publicly identified, FOX 13 Seattle reported.

Three of the victims died at the scene, and a fourth was pronounced dead at the hospital, the outlet reported.

The suspect was shot by responding deputies and pronounced dead at the scene.

A stabbing in Purdy, Washington

Five people, including a 32-year-old suspect, were killed in a stabbing in Purdy, Wash., on Tuesday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. (FOX 13)

Officials said the incident unfolded just after 8:45 a.m. local time, when the sheriff's office was called about a man entering a Purdy home in violation of a no-contact order.

Deputies were on the way to serve the order when multiple witnesses reported a man was "stabbing people" outside the house at about 9:30 a.m., according to the outlet.

The suspect was shot by deputies just three minutes later, authorities said.

A stabbing in Purdy, Washington

The suspect was shot by police, according to officials. (FOX 13)

SUSPECT ACCUSED OF KILLING SLEEPING PASSENGER ON CHICAGO TRAIN FILMED HIMSELF CARRYING OUT ATTACK: PROSECUTORS

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is leading the investigation.

Pierce County officials did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

A stabbing in Purdy, Washington

It is unclear what led to the Washington state stabbing attack. (FOX 13)

Purdy is a small waterfront community near Gig Harbor in western Washington State.

It is about an hour southwest of Seattle, and roughly 20 minutes northwest of Tacoma.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
