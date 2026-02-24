Washington state stabbing rampage leaves 5 dead, including suspect shot by deputies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities are investigating after five people were killed Tuesday in a violent stabbing in the middle of a street in Washington state.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) confirmed four adult victims were killed in Purdy, along with a 32-year-old male suspect — who has not been publicly identified, FOX 13 Seattle reported.

Three of the victims died at the scene, and a fourth was pronounced dead at the hospital, the outlet reported.

The suspect was shot by responding deputies and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the incident unfolded just after 8:45 a.m. local time, when the sheriff's office was called about a man entering a Purdy home in violation of a no-contact order.

Deputies were on the way to serve the order when multiple witnesses reported a man was "stabbing people" outside the house at about 9:30 a.m., according to the outlet.

The suspect was shot by deputies just three minutes later, authorities said.

SUSPECT ACCUSED OF KILLING SLEEPING PASSENGER ON CHICAGO TRAIN FILMED HIMSELF CARRYING OUT ATTACK: PROSECUTORS

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is leading the investigation.

Pierce County officials did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Purdy is a small waterfront community near Gig Harbor in western Washington State.

It is about an hour southwest of Seattle, and roughly 20 minutes northwest of Tacoma.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.