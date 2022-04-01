Navy IDs officer killed in E-2D Hawkeye crash off Virginia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Navy on Friday identified the service member who died Wednesday in the crash of an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye in the waters off Virginia.

Lt. Hyrum Hanlon was on the aircraft, which was assigned to the Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120 in Norfolk, when it went down during routine flight operations near Wallops Island and Chincoteague, Virginia, the Navy said.

NAVY BARRED FROM ACTING AGAINST RELIGIOUS VACCINE REFUSERS

Hanlon was commissioned as a naval officer from Arizona State University in May 2017. He joined the VAW-120 on Jan. 31, 2021.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

"It takes a courageous and patriotic person to devote their life to the selflessness of serving in the armed forces," Cmdr. Martin Fentress Jr., commanding officer of VAW-120, said in a statement. "Hyrum embodied those characteristics and will be truly missed by his family and the Hawkeye community. We sincerely appreciate the public respecting the family’s privacy during this difficult time as they mourn his loss."

Two other crew members were rescued from the crash and had non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Navy said no pollution or discharge of fuel was in the area of the crash site.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In March, four Marines died when their aircraft crashed during a NATO exercise in Norway. Their aircraft, an MV-22B Osprey, crashed during a drill for operation Cold Response, which involves 220 aircraft , 30,000 troops, and 50 vessels from 27 countries.

A soldier in the Army was also killed this week during an incident involving two helicopters at Fort Stewart, Georgia.