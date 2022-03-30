Expand / Collapse search
Navy aircraft crashes in Virginia waters; two rescued, one missing: report

A similar aircraft crashed earlier this month in Norway, killing four Marines

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Kirk Lippold: 'US and European allies need to get more lethal equipment to Ukraine' Video

Kirk Lippold: 'US and European allies need to get more lethal equipment to Ukraine'

Retired U.S. Navy commander Kirk Lippold on Ukraine's fight against Russian forces.

A U.S. Navy aircraft crashed Wednesday evening in the waters in Virginia and two people had been rescued while a search for a third is ongoing, according to local reports. 

The Coast Guard told Fox News it was assisting with a military plane crash in the Chincoteague River near Wildcat Marsh. 

MARINES KILLED IN NORTH CAROLINA IN JANUARY ARE ID'D

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Mark A. Handley and his staff disembark a V-22 Osprey during a visit to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11 in the Bakwa district of Afghanistan's Farah province, in 2012.  (Department of Defense )

    U.S. Marines inspect a MV-22B Osprey prior to flight at Norwegian Air Force Base Bodo during Exercise Cold Response 22, Norway. (Lance Cpl. Elias E. Pimentel III/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

Local reports said the crash involved a Navy V-22 Osprey aircraft but the Coast Guard did not confirm what type of aircraft was involved or whether anyone has been rescued or is missing. 

A Coast Guard helicopter was dispatched from Elizabeth City as well as a motor lifeboat to the scene, a spokesperson said. 

The time of the incident was not clear but the Coast Guard received a call to assist around 7:30 p.m. 

The Shore Daily News reports two people were outside the aircraft and a third was missing. 

Fox News has reached out to the Navy for comment.

A similar aircraft crashed earlier this month in Norway, killing four Marines. The MV-22B Osprey crashed during the Cold Response drill, which involves 220 aircraft, 30,000 troops, and 50 vessels from 27 countries. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

