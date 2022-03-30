Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Army
Published

Soldier at Georgia's Fort Stewart killed in incident involving 2 helicopters, Army says

Incident happened 2 a.m. Wednesday at airfield on Fort Stewart

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A soldier was killed early Wednesday at Fort Stewart in Georgia during an incident involving two helicopters, the U.S. Army says. 

The death occurred around 2 a.m. at the Wright Army Airfield on Fort Stewart. Spokeswoman Lt. Col. Lindsay Elder said two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were involved, but didn't say if one or both had crashed. 

Pilots assigned to C Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct preflight checks in their HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter at Wright Army Airfield, Georgia, Jan. 7.

Pilots assigned to C Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct preflight checks in their HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter at Wright Army Airfield, Georgia, Jan. 7. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

SUPREME COURT TO HEAR BURN PIT VETERAN’S WRONGFUL TERMINATION CASE

Elder said she was not aware of any other soldiers being injured. Elder declined to release more information, citing an investigation by the Army.

The name of the soldier killed was not immediately released pending notification of relatives. The soldier was assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade of the Army's 3rd Infantry Division, which is based at Fort Stewart southwest of Savannah.

THE US ARMY'S GREEN BERETS QUIETLY HELPED TILT THE BATTLEFIELD A LITTLE BIT MORE TOWARD UKRAINE

The Army has closed Wright Army Airfield until further notice to investigate the deadly crash.

Soldier at Georgia's Fort Stewart killed in incident involving 2 helicopters, Army says

Soldier at Georgia's Fort Stewart killed in incident involving 2 helicopters, Army says (Army Photo)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The airfield is used by both the public and military personnel at Fort Stewart, according to its website

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.

Your Money