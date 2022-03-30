Soldier at Georgia's Fort Stewart killed in incident involving 2 helicopters, Army says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A soldier was killed early Wednesday at Fort Stewart in Georgia during an incident involving two helicopters, the U.S. Army says.

The death occurred around 2 a.m. at the Wright Army Airfield on Fort Stewart. Spokeswoman Lt. Col. Lindsay Elder said two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were involved, but didn't say if one or both had crashed.

Elder said she was not aware of any other soldiers being injured. Elder declined to release more information, citing an investigation by the Army.

The name of the soldier killed was not immediately released pending notification of relatives. The soldier was assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade of the Army's 3rd Infantry Division, which is based at Fort Stewart southwest of Savannah.



The Army has closed Wright Army Airfield until further notice to investigate the deadly crash.

The airfield is used by both the public and military personnel at Fort Stewart, according to its website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.