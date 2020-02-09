Expand / Collapse search
Navy
Naval Academy midshipman who died during physical readiness test is identified

Frank Miles
The U.S. Navy revealed the identity of a midshipman who died during a fitness test at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., on Saturday.

“U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman 3rd Class (sophomore) Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas, died while taking the semi-annual physical readiness test, Feb. 8. Carrillo collapsed during the 1.5 mile run portion of the PRT; initial responders provided exhaustive resuscitation efforts. He was rushed to Anne Arundel Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 12:23 p.m. Circumstances surrounding the cause of his death are under review,” the academy wrote in a message posted to Facebook.

Carrillo was a quantitative economics major who had earned a 4.0 last semester.

He had served as a Naval Academy Summer Seminar squad leader this past summer and had aspirations of being a naval aviator.

He was a member of the 24th Company, an avid intramural athlete, and a member of the Naval Academy’s Flight Training Squadron, VT-NA.

“Duke was an active member of 24th company; he was able to have a special and close relationship with each of his classmates and company mates,” said 24th Company Officer Lt. Sara Lewis in a statement in the academy post. “I am honestly able to say he was friends with everyone and uplifted those around him. Due to his calm and loving personality, he will be especially missed in 24th company.”

Academy officials said grief counseling would be available to anyone affected.

Carrillo was survived by his parents, Gerald and Jennifer, and his brothers Dylan and Jake, both of them Naval Academy midshipmen.

