National weather forecast: Winter weather hangs on in the West

Northeast to also face snow later this week

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Winter weather continues to hang on across the West with heavy snow for the Rockies including Colorado and Wyoming on Wednesday.   

Travel will be difficult in some of these areas in the next few days. 

Expected snowfall totals in the West through Thursday. (Fox News)

Heavy rain will be the story across the Gulf of Mexico as moisture surges northward, prompting flooding concerns from Louisiana through the Florida Panhandle. 

Current flood warnings in effect. (Fox News)

A slow-moving system across the Great Lakes is still bringing unsettled weather to the region.  

The national forecast for Wednesday, April 14. (Fox News)

Thursday into Friday, cold air will move in and the region will get some measurable snow, especially for upstate New York and New England. 

Expected snowfall in the Northeast through the end of the week. (Fox News)

Dry, warm and breezy conditions will be ongoing this week across the Southwest.   

Red flag warnings are widespread where fire danger is critical. 

