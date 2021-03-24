National weather forecast: Significant storm systems soak South

The southern U.S. is currently in the midst of rounds of severe significant storm systems that will move across the region this week.

On Wednesday, flood advisories remain issued from eastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama and into the Florida Panhandle.

A narrow band of embedded thunderstorms has soaked the same portions of the central Gulf Coast.

While the impact of these storms may lessen some on Wednesday, a slight risk of excessive rain remains in place across Louisiana and Mississippi.



Additionally, just to the northwest of that system, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted an area for severe weather.

A slight risk of severe weather has been placed across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas. The main threats will be severe thunderstorms with strong winds and heavy rain.



Finally, the biggest weather of the week is forecast on Thursday across the Southeast where confidence is increasing for a severe weather outbreak.

On Thursday afternoon, severe storms will break out across the Deep South and move toward the Tennessee Valley. Severe thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and tornadoes are all expected.

As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed one of its higher warnings, a moderate risk for severe weather, across southern Tennessee, northern Mississippi and northern Alabama.