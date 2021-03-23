Possible tornado slams Texas city, destroys century-old building

A possible tornado tore through the city of Bertram, Texas, on Monday night.

Residents woke up to significant storm damage in the Burnet County community after severe thunderstorms and strong wind gusts slammed the area.

NATIONAL WEATHER FORECAST: LARGE STORM SYSTEM MOVING ACROSS CENTRAL US

According to KTBC, the damage was "concentrated," with buildings off State Highway 29 and North Grange Street destroyed and others just feet away left untouched.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Crews with the National Weather Service are set to determine whether or not a tornado touched down, the agency said.

KXAN reported Tuesday that at least one 100-year-old building -- the A.B. McGill & Co. General Store -- had collapsed just before 10 p.m. CT.

TORNADOES SLAM US SOUTH, LEAVE 1 DEAD

In a Facebook Live video showing the destruction, Bertram Volunteer Fire Chief Bobby Huffstuttler asked people to stay in their homes and said that traffic was being diverted as Pedernales Electric Cooperative crews work to restore power.

Forecasters say more storms are expected later in the week for parts of the South.

The National Weather Service reported Tuesday that a couple of systems would produce unsettled weather for the next few days, including heavy rainfall along the central Gulf Coast and the middle Mississippi Valley.

Last week, the agency issued more than 50 tornado warnings across Alabama, Arkansas, Texas, Mississippi and Oklahoma.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

More than two dozen tornadoes were confirmed, with at least nine of those touching down in Alabama and Mississippi.

Bertram is located about 45 miles northwest of Austin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.