National weather forecast: Severe storms, potential heavy rain possible in southern US

A low-pressure system that is slowly moving through the Mississippi Valley over the next couple of days is likely to bring moderate to heavy rain along with severe storms across the southern U.S.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather -- including tornado, wind and hail threats -- over the Lower Mississippi Valley for this afternoon into tonight.

These risks are centered over southeastern Arkansas and northeastern Louisiana.

Some locations in the region could see several inches of rain and localized flooding is possible into early Thursday morning.

Otherwise, in general, most of the contiguous U.S. will see higher than normal temperatures over the next few days.

The Great Lakes region can again expect high temperatures to be around 15 to 25 degrees above normal on Wednesday. A few daily records could be set.

The Southwest and southern Texas will experience temperatures around 90 to 100 degrees over the next few days.