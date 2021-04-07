Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

National weather forecast: Severe storms, potential heavy rain possible in southern US

Risks centered around Arkansas, Louisiana

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
close
National weather forecast, April 7Video

National weather forecast, April 7

Adam Klotz has your FoxCast.

low-pressure system that is slowly moving through the Mississippi Valley over the next couple of days is likely to bring moderate to heavy rain along with severe storms across the southern U.S.  

The Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather -- including tornado, wind and hail threats -- over the Lower Mississippi Valley for this afternoon into tonight.  

These risks are centered over southeastern Arkansas and northeastern Louisiana. 

The current risk of severe weather. (Fox News)

The current risk of severe weather. (Fox News)

SPACEX DETERMINES CAUSE OF STARSHIP SN11 PROTOTYPE CRASH 

Some locations in the region could see several inches of rain and localized flooding is possible into early Thursday morning.  

Where tornadoes are most likely to be reported this month. (Fox News)

Where tornadoes are most likely to be reported this month. (Fox News)

Otherwise, in general, most of the contiguous U.S. will see higher than normal temperatures over the next few days.  

Expected high temperatures for Tuesday. (Fox News)

Expected high temperatures for Tuesday. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Great Lakes region can again expect high temperatures to be around 15 to 25 degrees above normal on Wednesday. A few daily records could be set.  

The Southwest and southern Texas will experience temperatures around 90 to 100 degrees over the next few days. 

Your Money