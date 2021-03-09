Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

National weather forecast: Record high temperatures possible in parts of US

Wintry weather to return to Northern Plains, Upper Midwest

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National Forecast, March 9

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Millions will enjoy above-average temperatures Tuesday across the Central and Eastern U.S.   

Record highs will be possible for the Northern and Central Plains into the Upper Mississippi Valley. 

The national forecast for Tuesday, March 9. (Fox News)

The West is active with several systems moving in from the Pacific. Coastal rain and mountain snow will come into the region. 

A storm system will develop across the Central U.S. on Wednesday, bringing showers and thunderstorms.  

Expected precipitation totals through Thursday. (Fox News)

Cold air will be pulled southward, bringing a return of wintry weather for the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest. 

Current risk of wildfires. (Fox News)

Ahead of the system, windy, dry and warm weather will enhance fire danger for the Southern Plains. 

