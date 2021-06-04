Expand / Collapse search
Published

National weather forecast: Heat wave to challenge record temperatures

Heavy rain to move in along Gulf Coast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for June 4Video

National weather forecast for June 4

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

An early season heat wave will bring impressive and in some cases dangerous temperatures over the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest this weekend. 

Highs into the 90- and 100-degree range will be likely for this region and records will be challenged.

The national forecast for Friday, June 4. (Fox News)

The Northeast will feel some of that heat move in as well.  

Expected temperatures in the Northeast this weekend. (Fox News)

Heavy rain will be the story along the Gulf Coast over the next few days with moderate to heavy precipitation bringing the risk of flooding from Texas to Florida.  

Temperatures in the Northern Plains will ease over the weekend. (Fox News)

Texas and Louisiana will be particularly prone to flooding next week. 

Weather will be dry and warm for the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York. 

