National weather forecast: Cold temperatures, snow to spread across US

Wintry weather will be one of the big stories this week as snow will spread from the Rockies through the Midwest and then into the Northeast in the coming days.

A cold surge plunging southward from Canada is dropping temperatures and setting the stage for measurable snow this week.

More than a foot of snow will pile up across the mountains of Wyoming into Colorado.

COAST GUARD RECOVERS 2 MORE BODIES OFF LOUISIANA COAST FOLLOWING SHIP’S CAPSIZING

Record low temperatures also could be broken this week where freeze warnings are up for close to a dozen states.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible over central Florida as a slow-moving front lingers over the region.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Flash flooding will be a concern with over 5 inches of rain will be possible in the next few days.

Dry, windy conditions will elevate the fire danger for parts of Utah and Western Colorado.