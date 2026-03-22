Nancy Guthrie’s family urges renewed attention, won't cease until she's 'brought to a final place of rest'

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With the hunt reaching seven weeks Sunday, the family of missing Nancy Guthrie, 84, is "desperately" urging "renewed attention" in a search for answers and their mother, missing since Feb. 1.

"We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom's case — please consult camera, footage, journal notes, text messages, observations, or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance," wrote the "The Guthrie Family: Camron and Kristine, Annie and Tommaso, Savannah and Michael" in an Instagram post Saturday night.

"No detail is too small. It may be the key," the statement, shared on the NBC "Today" and KVOA Instagram pages, reads.

The family outlined "the key timelines" of Jan. 31, the last evening the mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie was seen alive, the "early morning hours" of Feb. 1, when Nancy Guthrie was reported missing, and "the late evening" of Jan. 11. The latter date's importance might be tied to door security camera footage related to past revelations of a masked man on her doorstep.

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"We miss our mom with every breath, and we cannot be in peace until she is home," the statement concluded. "We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home.

"We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life, but we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest," the statement said. "Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing."

The family said they believe someone in the community may be holding a critical detail, even if they do not yet realize its importance. In their statement, the Guthries wrote, "Someone knows something," and added that "No detail is too small. It may be the key."

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends, and the people of Tucson," the statement, posted just before midnight ET, began. "We are all family now."

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"We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greeted Southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case," the statement said. "Someone knows something. It's possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant."

Nancy Guthrie disappeared the night of Jan. 31 after a dinner with family and was reported missing Feb. 1 after she did not show up for church.

Since then, investigators have released video of a suspected abductor at her doorstep and asked residents within a two-mile radius of her Catalina Foothills home to review and submit any unusual footage recorded between Jan. 1 and Feb. 2.

Investigators have also examined reports tied to a masked intruder seen on doorbell cameras and ransom demands involving cryptocurrency. TMZ reported one of the messages described itself as a "highly sophisticated" ransom demand and was forwarded to the FBI. The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department continue to investigate the suspected abduction.

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A more than $1 million reward is being offered for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s recovery. Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip through the Pima County Sheriff’s Department or the FBI’s online tip form.