Mega-mansion built on Manson murder site now a luxury rental after years of failing to find buyer

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A Beverly Hills mansion built on the site of one of the most notorious murder scenes in American history is back on the market — this time as a luxury rental asking nearly $250,000 a month.

The property, known as Villa Andalusia, had previously been listed for sale at $50 million but failed to secure a buyer. It is now being offered for $247,500 per month, according to Realtor.com.

While the listing focuses on luxury, highlighting sweeping views, tropical landscaping and resort-style amenities, it leaves out the history that made the address one of the most infamous in the country.

The 21,000-square-foot home sits on the land where actress Sharon Tate, who was eight-and-a-half months pregnant, was killed in August 1969 by followers of cult leader Charles Manson.

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Tate was staying at the home while her husband, filmmaker Roman Polanski, was abroad. In the early morning hours, members of the Manson Family entered the property and carried out a brutal attack.

Tate was murdered along with celebrity hairstylist Jay Sebring, coffee heiress Abigail Folger and writer Wojciech Frykowski. Another victim, Steven Parent, was shot and killed in the driveway.

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The killings were part of a two-night spree ordered by Manson that left seven people dead and stunned the nation. The following night, Manson’s followers killed Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, leaving messages written in blood at the scene.

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Authorities said the violence was intended to spark chaos and fear — part of Manson’s belief in an impending race war he referred to as "Helter Skelter."

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The original home tied to the murders was eventually demolished. Decades later, television producer Jeff Franklin purchased the land for $6 million and built a new estate, which was completed in 2006, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Franklin lived there for years and has previously downplayed the property’s past, calling it "ancient history" and saying it had no impact on him, according to the outlet.

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Today, the estate is designed as a luxury compound. It includes nine bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, along with a theater, poker room, multiple bars and several aquariums, including one built into a dining area.

Outside, the 3.6-acre grounds feature two pools connected by a lazy river, multiple waterfalls, hot tubs, a waterslide, a swim-up bar and a koi pond. A large motor court can accommodate dozens of vehicles.

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Despite those features, the home struggled to sell at its previous asking price, raising questions about whether its dark history continues to weigh on potential buyers.

The renewed attention also comes as the Manson murders remain in the public eye.

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California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently blocked the parole of Patricia Krenwinkel, one of Manson’s followers who took part in the killings, saying she still poses "an unreasonable danger to society."

Krenwinkel, now 77, has spent decades in prison. While officials noted her rehabilitation efforts, Newsom said she still lacks full understanding of her role in the crimes.

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Manson himself was convicted in 1971 for orchestrating the killings and later died in prison in 2017.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the listing agent and Jeff Franklin for comment.