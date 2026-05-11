Trump reportedly eyes renewed military action as Iran negotiations break down and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump reportedly eyes renewed military action as Iran negotiations break down.

2. Hantavirus watch spreads to at least 7 states as passengers quarantined

3. Nancy Guthrie missing 100 days as sheriff says 'nothing new' and volunteer groups are shut out of search

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘PROBLEMATIC’ — Seized sailboat could yield evidence in Lynette Hooker case, but clock worked against investigators. Continue reading …

SEEING RED — California mayor accused of secretly working for China, spreading propaganda while in office. Continue reading …

FLIGHT RISK — Texas man accused in pregnant wife's murder fights to remain in Italy, citing ‘lifestyle and culture.’ Continue reading …

COURTROOM DEFIANCE — WHCA Dinner shooting suspect Cole Allen pleads not guilty, judge scoffs at defense’s power play. Continue reading …

REEL VS. REAL — Miami cops sue over Matt Damon, Ben Affleck ‘true events’ film, claim it falsely paints them as corrupt. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

BALLOT BOX BRAWLS — From Nebraska to West Virginia to New Jersey: Primary clashes set stage for fierce midterm fight. Continue reading …

FRACTURED FRONT — Fragile relationship with House GOP has Senate Republicans warning ‘something needs to change.’ Continue reading …

‘WE’RE NOT ALONE' — Pentagon’s declassified UAP footage fuels Americans' belief in aliens. Continue reading …

PAYDAY PITFALLS — Experts warn AOC-backed $30 minimum wage plan could backfire in unexpected ways. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

HIDE AND SEEK — AOC takes page from Biden playbook in dodging interviews with national press. Continue reading …

RECEIPTS DEMANDED — Katie Porter fact-checked on the air after interview attacking Democratic rival over leaked video. Continue reading …

GLOVES OFF — CNN panelists erupt over taxing the ultra-wealthy as one defends Elon Musk's billions as 'deserved.' Continue reading …

CURTAIN CALL — Jimmy Kimmel's show will go dark the night of Stephen Colbert's final 'Late Show' episode. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT — Morning Glory: Will Xi free Lai? Continue reading …

BILL WELLS — Sanctuary laws could stop police from protecting kids. So we’re suing California. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

SACRED REMNANTS — Lost pages with 'ghost' text recovered from one of the world's most important New Testament manuscripts. Continue reading …

CROWN RIVALRY — Queen Camilla once believed Kate Middleton was 'too common' to marry a future king, author claims. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on party pours and Hollywood hurdles. Take the quiz here …

GRATUITY GRAB — Automatic tipping push brings concerns to major US city as restaurants brace for surge of foreign visitors. Continue reading …

IN BROAD DAYLIGHT — Brazen critter commits theft as onlookers gasp. See video ...

WATCH

KEVIN O'LEARY — Mamdani is the best real estate agent for Miami beach. See video …

JONATHAN TURLEY — ‘By any means necessary philosophy’ has taken over the left. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as legal battles over redistricting intensify, with major court rulings shaping how both parties prepare for the 2026 midterm elections. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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