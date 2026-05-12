Video shows clashes erupt outside synagogue as anti-Israel mob wreaks havoc at real estate expo

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Dramatic video from Monday night shows clashes between Israel supporters and keffiyeh-clad anti-Israel agitators at a real estate expo in Brooklyn, following a similar clash last week.

The footage, taken outside the Young Israel Synagogue, shows a chaotic scene where the two sides square off on a sidewalk, while anti-Israel mobs swarm the street, some waving Palestinian and Hezbollah flags.

In the video, a male Israel supporter raises fists in front of a mob, many of whom hold signs with anti-Israel messaging. At one point, the man deploys pepper spray in the direction of the mob.

WATCH: Violent anti-Israel mob protests outside Brooklyn synagogue

The clash was instigated by the anti-Israel brigade, which was protesting a real estate expo, "The Great Israeli Real Estate Event," showing off property for sale in Israel, which they say is in "stolen land" in the "occupied" Palestinian territory in the West Bank.

ANTI-ISRAEL MOB DESCENDS ON BROOKLYN COLLEGE IN NYC AS AGITATORS BRAWL WITH POLICE, GET TASED

According to the Jerusalem Post, the mob was organized by the Palestinian Assembly for Liberation Al-Awda of New York and New Jersey. The organization calls for the "de-colonization of Palestine.

Later video from the confrontation showed at least one anti-Israel agitator being arrested by NYPD officers after a scuffle that ended with the arrestee being thrown to the pavement.

The Jerusalem Post noted that anti-Israel crowds shouted slogans including, "Brick by brick, wall by wall, Zionism will fall," and "Free Palestine."

JEWISH SAFETY IN NEW YORK DEPENDS ON CLEAR LINES AND MORAL COURAGE FROM MAMDANI

"We’re here today to send a message to the city and to send a message to the organizers that these kinds of events cannot and will not stand in New York City," said Taher Dahleh, an organizer with the Palestinian Youth movement, according to Spectrum News 1.

A similar expo last week also drew protests.

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A recent "buffer zone" bill passed in New York City in March limits protests near places of worship. The "NYC Houses of Worship Law" passed in March and requires the NYPD to cordon off areas to protect worshippers at their discretion.

The law took effect in April, but the NYPD is expected to present a formal plan for enforcing it to Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the city council in early June.

Neither Mamdani's office nor the NYPD returned Tuesday morning comment requests.