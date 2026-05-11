More than 25 charged in nationwide Tren de Aragua crackdown involving guns, drugs and cash

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Federal authorities charged more than 25 alleged members and associates of Tren de Aragua (TdA), seizing more than 80 firearms, roughly 18 kilograms of drugs and more than $100,000 in cash as part of a sweeping crackdown on the violent transnational gang.

President Donald Trump has helped unleash the full power of federal authorities by designating TdA a foreign terrorist organization last year. Now, more than 260 members and associates of TdA have been charged.

"This FBI and our interagency partners continue to break violent gang networks all over America, and today’s massive takedown of 25 Tren de Aragua members is just the latest example," FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Under President Trump’s leadership the historic Homeland Security Task Force model is making America safer than it’s been in generations – and we won’t stop until we root these criminal networks completely out of our communities."

FEDS CHARGE DOZENS OF ALLEGED TREN DE ARAGUA MEMBERS WITH DRUG TRAFFICKING AND MURDER-FOR-HIRE

The operation targeted alleged TdA activity tied to firearms trafficking, narcotics distribution and other violent criminal conduct, according to federal authorities. Investigators recovered fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, ketamine, MDMA and tusi, a pink powder often containing ketamine and/or MDMA.

FBI TAKES DOWN ANTI-TREN GANG MEMBERS IN LARGEST BUST YET IN VIOLENT MIGRANT TURF WAR

Charges have been filed across six U.S. Attorney's offices, including the Districts of Colorado, Southern Florida, Northern Indiana, Middle Tennessee, Western Tennessee and Eastern Washington.

The bust underscores the Trump administration’s push to dismantle foreign gang networks operating inside the United States, including TdA, which has drawn growing scrutiny from law enforcement over its alleged role in violent crime, drug trafficking and migrant-related criminal networks.

"The success of this operation is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our HSI special agents and the unwavering commitment of our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners," U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Acting Executive Associate Director John Condon wrote in a statement.

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"The Homeland Security Task Force’s mission is to safeguard the United States from transnational threats by leveraging intelligence-driven investigations and robust interagency collaboration.

"This TdA takedown demonstrates the power of unified action in disrupting dangerous criminal networks and protecting our communities."