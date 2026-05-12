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Florida

Mother’s Day dinner dispute turns violent as man accused of stabbing grandmother 11 times: police

Keo Nottage, 29, allegedly told family "someone is going to die today" before retrieving a knife from the kitchen

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
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A Florida man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing his grandmother nearly a dozen times over a dispute regarding Mother’s Day dinner. 

The incident unfolded around 1:26 p.m. on May 10, when authorities with the West Palm Beach Police Department were called to a home regarding reports of a woman being stabbed multiple times, according to court records obtained by Fox News Digital. 

Upon arriving at the scene, police said they encountered a physical altercation between two individuals, later identified as Keo Nottage, 29, and his cousin, in the driveway where the alleged stabbing took place. 

Officers subsequently located the victim, identified as Nottage’s 74-year-old grandmother, who said a fight between Nottage and her other grandson broke out after Nottage was asked to help carry groceries inside the house after the pair went shopping for Mother’s Day dinner.

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Keo Nottage facing forward in a mugshot photo.

Keo Nottage is charged with attempted first-degree premeditated murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Palm Beach County, Florida, according to court documents. (Palm Beach County Jail)

The victim told police Nottage allegedly became increasingly agitated and said, "Someone is going to die today," before retrieving a knife from the kitchen, according to court documents. 

Nottage then allegedly stabbed the victim "approximately 11 times" authorities said. 

Following the alleged incident, Nottage’s cousin told police he attempted to help his grandmother before Nottage allegedly threatened to turn the knife on him.

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Exterior view of the courthouse in West Palm Beach, Florida

Keo Nottage faces criminal charges after allegedly stabbing his grandmother about 11 times during a Mother’s Day dinner dispute in West Palm Beach, Fla., on May 10, 2026, authorities said. (iStock)

The cousin was able to escape the home and call for help, according to police. 

Nottage was subsequently arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail, where he remains in custody without bond on charges of attempted first-degree premeditated murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court documents.

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West Palm Beach Police Department vehicle

Officers with the West Palm Beach Police Department responded to a home in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday, May 10, 2026, following reports of a woman stabbed multiple times. (iStock)

His grandmother was later transported to a local hospital, where she underwent surgery and remains in critical condition, FOX 12 reported

Fox News Digital reached out to Nottage’s attorney and the West Palm Beach Police Department for comment.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
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