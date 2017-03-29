Expand / Collapse search
New York
N.W.A., Vin Scully to be preserved by Library of Congress

By | Associated Press
    FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015 file photo, U.S music producer and rapper O'Shea Jackson, also known by his stage name Ice Cube poses in Paris. The Library of Congress announced Wednesday, March 29, 2017, that N.W.A’s album, “Straight Outta Compton,” would be preserved for posterity. The library selects 25 recordings every year for the registry in recognition of their historical, artistic or cultural significance. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) (The Associated Press)

    FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2007 file photo, the-ten broadcast voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Vin Scully, is shown in the press box of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. A pioneering Los Angeles rap group and L.A. broadcasting legend, Scully, are among this year’s additions to the prestigious National Recording Registry. The library selects 25 recordings every year for the registry in recognition of their historical, artistic or cultural significance. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) (The Associated Press)

    FILE - In this July 31, 1967 file photo, actress-singer Judy Garland poses backstage at the Palace Theater in New York. The Library of Congress announced 25 new additions to the registry, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Recordings selected for their historical, artistic or cultural significance include Garland’s version of “Over the Rainbow.” (AP Photo, File) (The Associated Press)

WASHINGTON – A pioneering Los Angeles rap group and an L.A. broadcasting legend are among this year's additions to the prestigious National Recording Registry.

The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that N.W.A's album, "Straight Outta Compton," would be preserved for posterity. The library selects 25 recordings every year for the registry in recognition of their historical, artistic or cultural significance.

"Straight Outta Compton" influenced a generation of rappers with its raw lyrics about gang violence and the drug trade. Once a flashpoint in the culture wars, it's now part of the hip-hop canon and inspired an Oscar-nominated movie.

The library also chose longtime play-by-play man Vin Scully's call of a 1957 game between the Brooklyn Dodgers and the New York Giants. Both teams would move to California after that season.