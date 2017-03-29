N.W.A., Vin Scully to be preserved by Library of Congress

next Image 1 of 3

A pioneering Los Angeles rap group and an L.A. broadcasting legend are among this year's additions to the prestigious National Recording Registry.

The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that N.W.A's album, "Straight Outta Compton," would be preserved for posterity. The library selects 25 recordings every year for the registry in recognition of their historical, artistic or cultural significance.

"Straight Outta Compton" influenced a generation of rappers with its raw lyrics about gang violence and the drug trade. Once a flashpoint in the culture wars, it's now part of the hip-hop canon and inspired an Oscar-nominated movie.

The library also chose longtime play-by-play man Vin Scully's call of a 1957 game between the Brooklyn Dodgers and the New York Giants. Both teams would move to California after that season.