Musk says he regrets social media posts targeting Trump and more top headlines

1. Musk says he regrets social media posts targeting Trump

2. White House brings receipts after Newsom denies contact over LA riots

3. Trump vows consequences for 'animals' burning American flags

CHAOS RETURNS – Rodney King riots officer says LA mayor acted ‘too late’ as anti-ICE violence engulfs city. Continue reading …

ELITE UPSET – Liberal enclave in panic mode after ICE arrests dozens in wealthy vacation hotspot. Continue reading …

AT A CROSSROADS – Final defense witness in Karen Read trial pumps brakes on prosecutors' case. Continue reading …

DARK DESIRES – Diddy's alleged 'sexual deviant' behavior distracts from government's case. Continue reading …

TORRID AFFAIR – Married counselor who enticed student into sexual encounters learns punishment. Continue reading …

HERITAGE RESTORED – Crowd at Fort Bragg surprised with big announcement from Trump. Continue reading …

POWER PLAY PAUSE – Trump tariffs survive as federal court overturns block in significant legal decision. Continue reading …

TROUBLED WATERS – Democrat erupts at defense chief over submarine crisis as China's naval power grows. Continue reading …

UNDER INDICTMENT – Democratic lawmaker faces prison after allegedly attacking federal agents at protest. Continue reading …

EXIT STAGE LEFT – ABC News insider says there was 'no alternative' but for network to fire Terry Moran. Continue reading …

PUSHING OUT THE FEDS – Dem demands ICE 'retreat' so locals can be ‘given the opportunity to restore order.’ Continue reading …

ALL IN – New Hampshire enacts universal school choice, joining other states across the US. Continue reading …

POINTING FINGERS – 'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin says ICE caused crisis in Los Angeles. Continue reading …

SEN. RUBEN GALLEGO – Nuclear is the future – so why are Republicans blocking it? Continue reading …

JOHN TEICHERT – US warfighters are losing a massive force multiplier advantage as China advances in space. Continue reading …

SCARY SIPS – Your favorite alcoholic beverage could be linked to deadly form of cancer. Continue reading …

‘NOT BUYING IT’ – Social media rips Simone Biles' apology to Riley Gaines as PR statement. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on festival firsts and summery snacks. Take the quiz here …

FED UP – Americans slam fast-food favorite over their struggles with its sauce packets. Continue reading …

LOOK WHO'S HOME – Military dad surprises family after year-long deployment. See video …

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY – This is why the aliens won't talk to us. See video …

MARC THIESSEN – Trump's responding to the anti-ICE riots exactly as he should. See video …

