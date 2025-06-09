Reddit users are not happy with their Chick-fil-A sauce packet experiences

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some Reddit users are calling out a beloved fast-food chain over issues they've been having with the dipping sauces for their nuggets.

A user in the "r/ChickFilA" forum on Reddit posted a photo of six classic Chick-fil-A sauces.

Each packet shows the wrapper torn in different places – and the lids not fully opened.

"Why does this keep happening?! It feels impossible now," wrote the user.

The person added, "For a while I could pull [the lid] lower and wider, and it would work, but not anymore. So annoying, lol."

Fox News Digital reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment.

The post garnered over 1,000 reactions with customers weighing in and sharing similar dipping sauce stories.

"Glad to know it's not just me," commented one user.

A Redditor commented, "Thought this was my wife's photo. Had to take a double look. Just happened to her."

"They changed vendors recently for the seals. It shows. It's like this every time now," claimed one user.

A user added, "Happened to me on 2/2 sauces today, too."

"I've had this happen to me lately also — the corner to peel has been so hard to remove for me, almost like it's just stuck," wrote one Redditor.

One person shared, "I went to CFA [Chick-fil-A] earlier and both CFA sauce packets did this. The lids kept coming apart when I peeled and had to be removed in like 4 different pieces."

The person went on, "From some other comments it seems like there might be a batch of packets that are doing this."

A user wrote, "I thought I was the only one with this struggle."

"The trick is to bend the corner tab down first; that gives you a better pull when opening the cover," one person suggested.

One user shared, "I was about to post this — 5 trips in a row, at least 3-4 sauces each all split."

Chick-fil-A offers seven different dipping sauces.

"It seems like there might be a batch of packets that are doing this."

Those are Barbeque, Garden Herb Ranch, Honey Mustard, Polynesian, Sweet & Spicy Sriracha, Zesty Buffalo and its signature Chick-fil-A sauce.

"Our classic dipping sauce [has] notes of mustard and a smoky tang," the restaurant's website says about its own special sauce.