Diddy's alleged 'sexual deviant' behavior distracts from government's case: expert

Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend provided the jury more insight into the rapper's life outside his music mogul status when she returned to the witness stand Tuesday for cross-examination in his federal trial for sex crimes.

Using a pseudonym, "Jane" testified that she broached the subject of rehab for the "Last Night" rapper after allegedly witnessing him "overdoing the partying." She claimed he would offer her ecstasy before engaging in role play and that Diddy liked to use the words "voyeurism" and "escapism" to describe his fantasies of watching her participate in sexual encounters with male escorts.

Attorney David Seltzer told Fox News Digital that while Jane's testimony was compelling, her claims did little to aid in the prosecution's case to convict Diddy of the five charges he's facing.

"The testimony from the latest witness, Jane, continues to show the world that Mr. Combs is a sexual deviant," Seltzer said. "Someone who thought he was untouchable and above the law. Still, while there is no doubt Mr. Combs broke multiple laws. The charges he is facing in federal court are not laws he has broken.

"Jane’s testimony, voice notes and all, while chilling and demonstrate Mr. Combs’ controlling behavior, does not, in my opinion, prove the government’s case. Rather, it further depicts Mr. Combs as morally reprehensible and as such someone the jury should convict."

Former federal prosecutor Neahma Rahmani told Fox News Digital that this case "comes down to coercion versus consent."

"Combs' lawyers cross-examined victim Jane the entire day and suggested that Jane chose to participate in the hotel nights. For the first time, we heard the defense's theory of their case," Rahmani said.

"Combs' lawyers also suggested that he was a drug addict and taking antidepressants, likely to play the sympathy card for the jury."

During cross-examination, Jane said in 2022 she was trying to figure out her relationship with Diddy and came upon the term "cuckold," a word for a man turned on watching his woman have sex with another man.

According to Jane, she wanted to know what was driving the rapper and to find an understanding of his alleged fantasies. She said she found multiple reasons, including that a "cuckold" derives pleasure from seeing his woman receive pleasure from another man. Jane testified that "cucks" could also have a curiosity that they were too ashamed to experience themselves, so they used a woman.

Jane claimed Diddy liked to use voyeurism and escapism. "I would use the work 'cuck' for him," she told his defense lawyers. She also testified that Diddy was upfront with her about dating multiple women at the start of their relationship in 2021.

She explained the rapper was "polyamorous" and she was OK with that at the time. She testified at first she didn’t mind because she was just getting to know Diddy. According to Jane, she was forced to participate in "hotel nights." During these sessions, which could last from 24 hours to multiple days, she was allegedly expected to have sex with other men while Diddy watched.

While on the stand, Jane told defense lawyer Teny Geragos that she had been texting Diddy about him buying purses for another woman. Geragos commented that Jane received a bag of her own.

"No, I only got trauma … after three-and-a-half years, I really don’t think I garnered anything," Jane told the court. Geragos pressed, "How much do Bottega bags cost?" to which Jane replied, "How much does my body cost?" before asking the court for a break from testimony. When court resumed, Jane apologized to Geragos.

"She claimed to be righteous and was going to walk away from Mr. Combs after her ask of ‘3 months’ of continued financial support, but here we are over a year later and Mr. Combs is still paying her rent and legal fees as she testified against him," Seltzer said.

"Is that the testimony of a victim? Is that the face of fear? I think Jane is primed to really help boost the defense case when all these points are honed in on."

In a federal indictment unsealed on Sept. 17, Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy (RICO); sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

He has maintained his innocence throughout the trial, in which witnesses have testified to alleged rape, sexual assault, severe physical abuse, forced labor and drug trafficking. The trial is expected to wrap by July 4.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.