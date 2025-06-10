Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump announces he is 'restoring' the names of several bases changed under Biden

President makes surprise announcement during speech at Fort Bragg to cheering crowd

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Trump announces the restoration of Army base names changed under Biden administration Video

Trump announces the restoration of Army base names changed under Biden administration

During an address at Fort Bragg on Tuesday, President Trump announced that several Army base titles would be restored to their original names after changes made during the Biden administration.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!


President Donald J. Trump announced Tuesday that his administration will restore the original names of several U.S. Army bases that were renamed during the Biden presidency, calling the previous changes unnecessary and politically driven.

"For a little breaking news," Trump said during a speech at Fort Bragg, "we are also going to be restoring the names to Fort Pickett, Fort Hood, Fort Gordon, Fort Rucker, Fort Polk, Fort A.P. Hill, and Fort Robert E. Lee." 

TRUMP WARNS ANY POTENTIAL PROTESTORS AT HIS MILITARY PARADE WILL BE ‘MET WITH VERY BIG FORCE’

President Donald Trump speaks at Fort Bragg

President Donald Trump speaks at Fort Bragg, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Fort Bragg, N.C.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The crowd erupted in cheers and Trump continued: "We won a lot of battles out of those forts. It’s no time to change. And I’m superstitious. You know, I like to keep it going, right? I’m very superstitious. We want to keep it going."

The seven bases were renamed in 2023 under a Pentagon directive carried out by the Biden administration, following a 2021 law passed by Congress. 

TRUMP HONORS FALLEN AMERICAN HEROES, PRAISES GOD IN MEMORIAL DAY ADDRESS: 'GREAT, GREAT WARRIORS'

President Donald Trump arrives at the America 250 celebration

President Donald Trump arrives at the America 250 celebration at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, N.C., Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)



The changes were recommended by the Naming Commission to remove honors for Confederate figures. Trump made no mention of Fort Bragg’s name change to Fort Liberty.

"That’s a big story," he said. "We just announced that today to you for the first time. They said, ‘Why didn’t you wait till Saturday?’ Said, ‘I can’t wait. I got to talk to my friends here today.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A military parade is scheduled for Saturday, June 14 in Washington, D.C.

The White House has confirmed the restoration of the Army base names to Fox News Digital.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com

More from Politics