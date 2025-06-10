Sunny Hostin claims ICE caused crisis in Los Angeles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin said Tuesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was to blame for the chaos in Los Angeles.

"I spoke to five people that live in LA, that work in LA, and they said the protests were very, very orderly, they weren’t violent, and they occurred in about a four-block radius, and we all know how large LA is. And so, in my view, there is no crisis in Los Angeles that ICE did not cause. That is the fact of the matter, right?" Hostin said.

While discussing the LA demonstrations, Hostin pointed to the administration's goal of arresting 3,000 illegal immigrants per day, and suggested there was a larger plan in place.

"Trump is militarizing that state as a test run, as a test run to make sure that he can do it in places like New York, that he can do it in other sanctuary cities and so there is a plan to this, in my view, and I really think that there’s no question that the LAPD, that has 9,000 police officers, could have handled this quite well instead of sending in 4,700 troops," Hostin continued.

Trump ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops on Saturday to help protect federal property in the city and on Monday ordered an additional 500 U.S. Marines to be mobilized to respond as well.

Co-host Joy Behar said during the discussion that Trump was using it as a distraction.

"His tariffs are tanking the economy, pretty much. Even the Senate is not interested in that [big, beautiful bill], and then we know that he had a fight with his best friend, Elon Musk," she said. "What’s more of a distraction than watching people, you know, acting the way they are in Los Angeles? I’ve seen this in my lifetime, and sometimes kids get killed when this happens."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg played two videos on "The View" and asked if anyone could tell the difference between them, one the rioting in Los Angeles and the other a sports celebration in Philadelphia after the Eagles won the Super Bowl in February.

Goldberg argued that the National Guard was not sent in to quell the raucous celebrations by football fans.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office also compared the LA riots to celebrations that notoriously broke out in Philadelphia after the Eagles' victory.

"LA riots? Have these geniuses ever seen what happens when the Eagles win a playoff game?" Izzy Gardon, Newsom's communications director, told Fox News Digital on Sunday.

Hostin argued on Monday that being undocumented was not illegal.

"Let's axe that right now, because it is not illegal to be undocumented. It is not a crime to be undocumented. People are not illegal." Hostin said. "We need to put that information out there. It is a civil infraction."

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.