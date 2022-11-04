Expand / Collapse search
‘IT’S MURDEROUS’: Georgia voters fed up with rising costs declare which party’s best to tame inflation

Inflation is a top concern for Georgia voters, but which party do they think has a better solution?

Hannah Ray Lambert
By Hannah Ray Lambert , Ramiro Vargas | Fox News
Inflation remains a top consideration for Georgia residents heading into the midterms, but voters are torn on which party has the best plan to bring costs back down.

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Inflation remains a top consideration for Georgia residents heading into the midterms, but voters are torn on which party has the best plan to bring costs back down.

"It's obviously the Republican Party this time," Monty told Fox News in Columbus. "Democrats are the ones that have caused the problem by spending and printing too much money."

Monty described inflation as "absolutely murderous" and said he thinks the Republican party is in the best position to bring costs down.

He said inflation is affecting everything.

"It's absolutely murderous," Monty said. "Food, gas prices. Inflation is awful."

Matthew said inflation is very noticeable and that a gallon of milk has definitely gone up in price since his grandparents' day. But he couldn't point to one party or another as having the best solution

"If somebody is going to be in that office, just do the right thing," he said.

In the most recent Fox News poll, 38% of Georgia voters said inflation was their top issue heading into the midterms. Abortion was the next priority at 18%.

In Savannah, Rick said both parties have contributed to the problem.

"I think a lot of short-term finger pointing really doesn't do us any good," he said. "I vote both ways so I don't have a real strong opinion that it's the Democrats fault or the Republicans have a good solution."

Derrick couldn't decide which party would be better equipped to deal with skyrocketing prices, but suggested Democrats might be able to accomplish more if Republicans allowed them to.

Derrick said any solution will depend on lawmakers working together.

"If the Republicans will allow the Democrats to try to do what they were put in place to do, then maybe we can see some type of change," he said.

Hannah Ray Lambert is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals.