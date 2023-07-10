Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Murder suspect Eric Abril captured by California authorities after escaping hospital

Back in April, suspect Eric Abril allegedly shot a California Highway Patrol officer and two hostages – killing one

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The murder suspect who escaped from a California hospital on Sunday morning was captured a day after his escape following a massive manhunt.

Eric Abril, 35, is accused of shooting a California Highway Patrol officer and two hostages in April. He was charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and attempted murder of a peace officer and was held without bail.

Abril escaped from Sutter Roseville Medical Center while in custody at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. Authorities have not explained why exactly he was in the hospital.

Placer County Sheriff's Office announced that Abril was detained at around 12:20 p.m. on Monday. Authorities posted a picture of him handcuffed and sitting on the ground in boxer shorts. – 

SAN FRANCISCO NEWSPAPER ENDORSES REPARATIONS FOR BLACK CALIFORNIANS: 'LONG OVERDUE'

Abril wearing boxer shorts next to police

Placer County Sheriff's Office announced that Eric Abril was captured at around 12:20 p.m. on Monday. (Placer County Sheriff's Office)

"Abril was located hiding in a green belt on Zion Court at Bryce Way, in Rocklin," the sheriff's office explained. "Abril was still wearing belly chains and in jail boxers when he was taken into custody."

"We thank every law enforcement agency that participated in the manhunt to bring Abril back into custody," they added.

Highway patrollers were serving Abril a warrant at a Roseville park in April when he opened fire on them, injuring an officer. The suspect took two people as hostages when he saw police approach him. 

SAN FRANCISCO TEACHER UNION LEADER THREATENS STRIKE IF PAY RAISES AREN'T MET AMID BUDGET WOES

Eric Abril in undated photo

An undated photo of Abril, who was arrested for shooting a California Highway Patrol officer and two hostages, killing one, in a park in Roseville. (Placer County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Abril shot both hostages: one died, while the other survived.

Authorities are investigating how exactly Abril escaped from the hospital. He was under 24-hour surveillance but managed to flee down a flight of stairs.

"We have begun conducting a thorough review of all corrections policies and procedures regarding inmate transportation and inmate supervision and security," the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Authorities on armored vehicle

A Placer County Sheriff's Department BearCat armored vehicle drives down Greenbrae Road in Rocklin, Calif., on Sunday, July 9, 2023, after a potential sighting of murder suspect Eric Abril, who escaped earlier in the day from a Roseville hospital. (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service assisted investigators with finding Abril. Helicopters, police dogs, drones and armored vehicles were all used to find the suspect.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.