San Francisco teacher union leader threatens strike if pay raises aren't met amid budget woes

A San Francisco teachers union threatened to go on strike if their pay demands are not met when school returns, meanwhile the district is bracing itself for tough financial times.

San Francisco Unified School District Board (SFUSD), the seventh-largest school district in California that serves over 50,000 students, is reportedly projected to struggle to meet the financial demands of operating the school system due to a "combination of lower revenue connected to declining enrollment" as other sources of income are set to soon expire, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

However, while they face budget woes, the United Educators of San Francisco, which represents more than 6,500 district employees, held a strike readiness meeting at a middle school in May in order to pressure district officials to increase pay. They released a video signaling they will go on strike in the fall. While negotiations for a new teacher contract are underway between the union and district officials, the district's proposal of a 5% increase is not enough, according to the union's May 24th Bargaining Report.

"We certainly haven’t seen eye to eye at the table," Cassondra Curiel, president of the United Educators of San Francisco, told the Chornicle. "We need to attract folks to see this profession as a sustainable way to live, especially in this city."

While staff demands higher pay, the proposed 5% wage increase would "deplete" the $50 million allocated for raises and other costs included in a new agreement, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Chronicle reported the mounting issues SFUSD faces could force staff layoffs and program cuts to cover the costs of labor, pension, and employee benefits, even after recently approving a $1.28 billion operating budget. In recent years, the school district benefited from a state surplus and pandemic funds to meet their budget needs. However, California is now expecting a budget deficit of a $32 million and COVID funds have been depleted.

Student enrollment has also declined over the past five years. The district has reportedly lost 5,000 students, which have been partially blamed on the pandemic and a "declining birth rate" in the city.

These issues have caused concern for district officials, prompting them to consider merging schools. However, SFUSD Superintendent Matt Wayne told the Chronicle that school merging is the "last resort."

"We will leave no stone unturned when considering our options," Wayne said. "Consideration of school mergers will be the last resort, and while we are not there yet, any merger will involve a robust community engagement process."

Apparently, there are no changes for the next school year, school board President Kevine Boggess told the Chronicle.

"As we address some of our most pressing issues, the road ahead will be bumpy," Boggess said. "It is too soon to predict what the future may hold. It is our responsibility to look at all the options available to the district. There are no anticipated changes for the next school year, but the planning process is starting now."

On top of school district woes, San Francisco’s current quality of life challenges does not bode well for school district officials in attracting more students and teachers to the school system.

Fox News Digital has previously reported on the spike in crime and rampant homelessness in the city, an issue driving business owners, residents, and activists to speak out. Furthermore, the San Francisco Police Department is understaffed by a whopping 541 officers, according to city data .

