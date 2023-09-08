Murder suspect claims ankle injury then outruns cops in one shoe as escapee evades manhunt

A murder suspect in Washington, D.C., police custody complained of ankle pain, so officers took him to a hospital near George Washington University, where he bolted from police with one shoe and handcuffs around his right wrist.

Two officers "chased after (suspect Christopher) Haynes but were unable to catch him," Metropolitan D.C. Police said in a statement.

Police released surveillance footage of Christopher Haynes, who is seen creeping through a backyard in socks and appearing to jump a fence. It's unclear when and where his shoe came off.

He was seen on the surveillance footage after escaping the hospital Wednesday afternoon. As of Friday, Haynes, 30, was still on the loose, and a shelter-in-place order for George Washington University students remained in effect.

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, as the multi-jurisdictional manhunt involving local and federal law enforcement agencies continued Friday.

As the search for Haynes continues, D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said during a Thursday press update that there will be an internal investigation into whether protocols were followed.

During the same press briefing, the police chief said they don't have any strong leads pointing to where Haynes could be, but she said he has ties to Stafford County, Fauquier County and Prince William County in Virginia.

Haynes escaped by "physically assaulting" one of the officers in the hospital while the officer uncuffed one of his wrists to cuff Haynes to the hospital bed, Smith said.

Haynes is described as a Black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks and a Washington Nationals tattoo on his neck. He's about six feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, white socks and black handcuffs hanging from his right wrist.

He was arrested in connection with an August 12 homicide, although details of the allegations against Haynes have not been released.

Smith said the victim's family and friends had been notified that Haynes is on the loose.

Police urged the public to use caution, and encouraged anyone with information on Haynes to call them at 202-727-9099 or send anonymous tips to the department's TEXT tip line by sending a text to 50411.

"Do not engage, call 911 if spotted," police warned.

Fox News Digital Writer Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.