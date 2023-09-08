Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC

Murder suspect claims ankle injury then outruns cops in one shoe as escapee evades manhunt

Washington, D.C., police announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Christopher Haynes

Chris Eberhart By Chris Eberhart Fox News
Published
Uber driver from Iraq caught in Washington, D.C., gunfire says city feels like a war zone Video

Uber driver from Iraq caught in Washington, D.C., gunfire says city feels like a war zone

The driver left Iraq because of the war but said he feels like he’s back there whenever he is in the city.

A murder suspect in Washington, D.C., police custody complained of ankle pain, so officers took him to a hospital near George Washington University, where he bolted from police with one shoe and handcuffs around his right wrist.

Two officers "chased after (suspect Christopher) Haynes but were unable to catch him," Metropolitan D.C. Police said in a statement. 

Police released surveillance footage of Christopher Haynes, who is seen creeping through a backyard in socks and appearing to jump a fence. It's unclear when and where his shoe came off.

He was seen on the surveillance footage after escaping the hospital Wednesday afternoon. As of Friday, Haynes, 30, was still on the loose, and a shelter-in-place order for George Washington University students remained in effect. 

WASHINGTON D.C. POLICE SEARCH FOR MURDER SUSPECT

Christopher Haynes

Christopher Haynes escaped from police custody in Washington, D.C. (Washington Metropolitan Police Department)

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, as the multi-jurisdictional manhunt involving local and federal law enforcement agencies continued Friday. 

As the search for Haynes continues, D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said during a Thursday press update that there will be an internal investigation into whether protocols were followed.

SUSPECT IN RAPE CASE PREDICTS ATTACK IN SELF-RECORDED VIDEO: LAWYER

Christopher Haynes

Christopher Haynes is seen in surveillance footage after escaping custody. (Washington Metropolitan Police Department)

During the same press briefing, the police chief said they don't have any strong leads pointing to where Haynes could be, but she said he has ties to Stafford County, Fauquier County and Prince William County in Virginia.

Haynes escaped by "physically assaulting" one of the officers in the hospital while the officer uncuffed one of his wrists to cuff Haynes to the hospital bed, Smith said.

WATCH SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF CHRISTOPHER HAYNES AFTER ESCAPE

Surveillance footage showing Christopher Haynes escape from D.C. police Video

Haynes is described as a Black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks and a Washington Nationals tattoo on his neck. He's about six feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. 

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, white socks and black handcuffs hanging from his right wrist.

FAMILY OF ESCAPED MURDERER'S VICTIM RECEIVING 24/7 PROTECT AS PENNSYLVANIA MANHUNT CONTINUES

He was arrested in connection with an August 12 homicide, although details of the allegations against Haynes have not been released. 

Smith said the victim's family and friends had been notified that Haynes is on the loose.

Police urged the public to use caution, and encouraged anyone with information on Haynes to call them at 202-727-9099 or send anonymous tips to the department's TEXT tip line by sending a text to 50411. 

"Do not engage, call 911 if spotted," police warned.

Fox News Digital Writer Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on Twitter @ChrisEberhart48.