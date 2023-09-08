Family of escaped murderer's victim receiving 24/7 protection as Pennsylvania manhunt continues

As a convicted murderer makes his way through the U.S. evading law enforcement, the family of his victim is receiving around-the-clock protection.

Police said the escape of Danelo Cavalcante, 34 — who was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2021 and sentenced to life in prison — has terrified the family of his victim.

"They do have protection, and they are terrified. They haven’t left their home," Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan told the press.

"They’re barricaded inside and very concerned about their safety. We do have police details around them 24 hours a day, but I know they’re very, very worried."

Cavalcante is still on the run from police after breaking out of Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania on Aug. 31.

Longwood Gardens, located in Chester County, announced in a banner at the top of its website that the gardens are closed "until further notice" after Cavalcante was possibly spotted in the area Thursday.

"This is an outrage. This should have never happened," Ryan told reporters. "We’re all upset, and we’re all concerned."

Acting Warden of Chester County Prison Howard Holland released video of Cavalcante's escape from the prison during a Wednesday press conference, which shows the convicted killer climbing up a wall.

Holland also detailed a timeline of Cavalcante's escape. At 8:33 a.m., Cavalcante is seen entering the exercise yard along with a block of inmates. At 8:51, he is seen crab-walking up a wall, where he goes on to push through razer wire, run across the roof, scale another fence, and push through more razer wire before leaving the prison.

At 9:35 a.m., Cavalcante's block returns from the exercise yard, and officers notify central control of a missing inmate at 9:45 a.m.

At 9:48 a.m., officers informed central control that Cavalcante was missing. The prison was locked down at 9:50 a.m., and Holland said the 911 center was notified.

Cavalcante — who entered the U.S. illegally — is also wanted for murder in his home country Brazil, according to authorities.

The Chester County District Attorney's office described him as an "extremely dangerous man."