Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Trials

Murdaugh 'Egg Juror' seen leaving courtroom with bag of dozen eggs in exclusive 2023 photo

Myra Crosby known as 'Egg Juror' for viral moment during dismissal from Murdaugh case

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Preview: ‘Fall of the House of Murdaugh: From Egg to Z’ Video

Preview: ‘Fall of the House of Murdaugh: From Egg to Z’

A preview of Martha MacCallum’s exclusive interview with two jurors from the Alex Murdaugh trial, commonly known as ‘Egg Juror’ and ‘Juror Z.’ Coming Soon to Fox Nation

The juror dismissed from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial who became known as the "Egg Juror" can be seen in an exclusive photo obtained by Fox News Digital as she leaves the courthouse after her dismissal with a plastic shopping bag containing the grocery item for which she is nicknamed.

Fox News Digital is publishing the photo after the "Egg Juror," whose real name is Myra Crosby, chose to speak out publicly for the first time to Fox News’ Martha MacCallum in an exclusive interview that was released Tuesday on Fox Nation.

Crosby earned the "Egg Juror" moniker after she went viral during a moment in court when Judge Clifton Newman dismissed her from the case. Crosby asked if she could get her dozen eggs and purse before leaving, eliciting laughter from the courtroom. Another panelist had brought in the eggs to give away, and Crosby explained that she did not want to leave them behind. 

During the interview on Fox Nation, Crosby said she believes the presiding judge made a mistake by dismissing her from the double murder case. She claims the clerk of the court, Becky Hill, targeted her for removal from the jury because she was not firm on Murdaugh’s guilt.

EXCLUSIVE: MURDAUGH JURORS GIVE BEHIND-THE-SCENES TESTIMONIES FROM SOUTH CAROLINA'S TRIAL OF THE CENTURY

Egg juror exits Colleton County Courthouse after being dismissed from the Alex Murdaugh trial

Myra Crosby, aka the "Egg Juror," exits the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., March 2, 2023. Crosby was dismissed for misconduct from the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh by Judge Clifton Newman. (Larry Paci for Fox News Digital)

Appearing with Crosby for the sit-down interview was the juror known as "Juror Z," whose real name is Mandy Pearce.

Egg juror exits Colleton County Courthouse after being dismissed from the Alex Murdaugh trial

Crosby claims the judge made a mistake by dismissing her from the case. (Larry Paci for Fox News Digital)

The jurors’ interview comes just weeks after the South Carolina Supreme Court agreed to take on Murdaugh’s appeal based on jury tampering allegations. 

Alex Murdaugh talks with his defense attorney Jim Griffin during a jury-tampering hearing at the Richland County Judicial Center

Alex Murdaugh talks with defense attorney Jim Griffin during a jury-tampering hearing at the Richland County Judicial Center Jan. 29, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

ALEX MURDAUGH COULD GET NEW SOUTH CAROLINA TRIAL AS SUPREME COURT AGREES TO TAKE UP JURY TAMPERING CASE

Murdaugh, 56, was convicted in 2023 for killing his wife and son on a family hunting estate in 2021 to allegedly distract from his ever-growing list of financial crimes and buy time and sympathy as he attempted to cover it up. He is serving two life sentences for the murders. 

murdaugh jurors

Jurors Myra Crosby, left, and Mandy Pearce, right, spoke out publicly for the first time in an exclusive interview with Fox Nation.  (Fox Nation)

The jurors’ interview can be seen in the Fox Nation exclusive "The Fall of the House of Murdaugh: From Egg to Z." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crosby on Tuesday also released her book chronicling the trial, "Because Enough is Enough, A Tell All Book: How Juror 785 was Wrongly Kicked Off the Jury at the Alex Murdaugh Trial." 

Fox News’ Bradford Betz and Taylor Penley contributed to this report.