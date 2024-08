Two jurors behind the infamous Alex Murdaugh double murder trial are coming forward to share behind-the-scenes happenings of what exactly went on in South Carolina's trial of the century in the latest Fox Nation exclusive, available this Tuesday.

Fox News' Martha MacCallum sat down with the two jurors – including the "Egg juror" who was abruptly dismissed from the case and "Juror Z," the only deliberating juror who admitted her guilty verdict was influenced by Clerk of Court Becky Hill.

"I feel like I was targeted," said the "Egg juror."



"Ms. Hill asked me on several occasions what my opinion was, and my constant answer was ‘undecided.’"

"What Becky did wasn't right," Juror Z told MaCallum, disclosing that Hill talked and interacted with the jurors in the jury room.

"She made it seem like he was already guilty," she said.

The "Egg juror," who earned her name after telling the judge she had left a dozen eggs in the jury room, believes the presiding judge made a mistake by dismissing her from the case.

The duo go into detail about what Hill did to put the verdict in question in the Fox Nation exclusive "The Fall of the House of Murdaugh: From Egg to Z."

Murdaugh stood accused of murdering his wife Maggie and 22-year-old son, Paul, on June 7, 2021, a crime Murdaugh repeatedly denied.

Assistant Attorney General Creighton Waters told jurors Murdaugh, a disbarred attorney, committed the murders at his hunting estate to stave off a devastating financial reckoning.

Following a rocky trial, the jury returned a guilty verdict after less than three hours of deliberations and Murdaugh was later sentenced to life in prison.

However, the time since that verdict was handed down has been tumultuous in its own way.

Now he seeks a brand-new trial, arguing that Becky Hill influenced the jury. The South Carolina Supreme Court has agreed to take on Murdaugh's appeal on jury tampering allegations.

Hill resigned earlier this year amid the allegations she faced and is now the subject of two investigations by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

