Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City

Multiple firefighters injured battling colossal NYC warehouse fire

Approximately 200 fire, EMS personnel called to the scene of the fire in Queens

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
FDNY details massive warehouse fire that injured 5 firefighters Video

FDNY details massive warehouse fire that injured 5 firefighters

Flames at Dept. of Transportation facility took four hours to control. (Credit: Fire Department, City of New York)

Five firefighters were injured battling an overnight fire at a New York City Department of Transportation warehouse Monday night, according to officials. 

The five-alarm fire was reported by multiple sources on Labor Day around 10 p.m., FDNY Assistant Chief Joseph Ferrante said at a Tuesday news conference, with flames in the roof of the Queens building.

Approximately 200 firefighters and emergency medical services personnel were called to the scene to handle the blaze.

Flames were finally reported under control just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. 

NYC FIRE DEPARTMENT BATTLES 5-ALARM INFERNO INSIDE BROOKLYN BUSINESSES; RESCUE 3 KIDS IN EARLIER SEPARATE FIRE

High-pressure tanks, diesel fuel, kerosene, gasoline and welding tanks were all stored for DOT crews at the facility, according to PIX11, although Ferrante said the contents of the building did not come into play because the fire was in the roof.

Ferrante said that no civilians or DOT employees were hurt in the blaze, but five firefighters suffered "non-life threatening injuries" related to fatigue caused by the "extreme work conditions."

NYC COP CLEARED OF EXCESSIVE FORCE CHARGES FROM GEORGE FLOYD PROTEST, 2 OTHER OFFICERS FOUND GUILTY: REPORT

  • NYC warehouse fire injures firefighters 1
    Image 1 of 3

    Aftermath of a five-alarm fire at a New York City Department of Transportation warehouse the morning of Sept. 5, 2023.  (FOX 5 New York)

  • NYC warehouse fire injures firefighters 3
    Image 2 of 3

    A local TV news station says five firefighters were injured battling the warehouse fire Monday night in Queens,  (FOX 5 New York)

  • NYC warehouse fire injures firefighters 2
    Image 3 of 3

    Aerials from FOX 5 New York show extensive roof damage after the fire at a DOT warehouse. (FOX 5 New York)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fire marshals were at the scene Tuesday morning investigating the cause of the fire, while crews continue to make sure no hot spots pop up.

The building is reported as a maintenance garage, where DOT stores and maintains some of their vehicles. 