New York City

NYC Fire Department responds to 5-alarm inferno in Brooklyn: reports

Firefighters are working to extinguish a 'massive' fire in the area

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
NYFD firefighters respond to massive fire Video

NYFD firefighters respond to massive fire

New York City firefighters battle large multialarm blaze in Brooklyn, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

The New York City Fire Department is responding to a massive, five-alarm blaze in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon, according to reports.

The FDNY posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, just after 1 p.m. the firefighters were responding to a fire at 106 Lee Ave., Brooklyn.

Williamsburg 365 News posted to X just before 2 p.m. that two firefighters were injured in the "massive" fire at Lee Avenue and Williamsburg Street.

DOZENS INJURED IN NYC AFTER DOUBLE-DECKER TOUR BUS COLLIDES WITH MTA BUS

FDNY firefighters battle a fire at 106 Lee Ave. in Brooklyn, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (FDNY)

No further details were immediately available. Fox News Digital continues to monitor this breaking news story.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.