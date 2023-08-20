NYC Fire Department responds to 5-alarm inferno in Brooklyn: reports

The New York City Fire Department is responding to a massive, five-alarm blaze in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon, according to reports.

The FDNY posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, just after 1 p.m. the firefighters were responding to a fire at 106 Lee Ave., Brooklyn.

Williamsburg 365 News posted to X just before 2 p.m. that two firefighters were injured in the "massive" fire at Lee Avenue and Williamsburg Street.

No further details were immediately available. Fox News Digital continues to monitor this breaking news story.