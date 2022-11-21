Expand / Collapse search
New York
NY Gov. Hochul: State police will bolster support for communities 'that are potential targets of hate crimes'

Hochul says Jewish, LGBTQ communities have faced recent threats

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she has ordered state police to "ramp up monitoring and increase support for communities that are potential targets of hate crimes" following recent threats to the Jewish and LGBTQ communities. 

The move announced Sunday came a day after a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs left at least five people dead and dozens of others injured. 

"Here in New York, violence or bigotry will never be tolerated. We stand united against hate," Hochul tweeted. 

"Amid recent threats to Jewish and LGBTQ communities, I have directed New York State Police to ramp up monitoring & increase support for communities that are potential targets of hate crimes," she added. 

NEW YORK CITY POLICE STOP ‘THREAT TO JEWISH COMMUNITY’ 

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks in New York City on Sept. 20, 2022.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks in New York City on Sept. 20, 2022. (Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

In New York City on Saturday, law enforcement announced the arrest of two men in a move they believe "stopped a threat to our Jewish community," according to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell. 

A police officer exits his car near a crime scene at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Sunday, Nov. 20, where a shooting occurred late Saturday night.

A police officer exits his car near a crime scene at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Sunday, Nov. 20, where a shooting occurred late Saturday night. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)

CHARGES ANNOUNCED OVER THREATS TO NJ SYNAGOGUES, SUSPECT HAD HISTORY OF ANTI-JEWISH SENTIMENT

"After stopping and positively identifying the persons of interest," in New York City’s Penn Station, "the MTA PD officers conducted a search and recovered a large hunting knife," the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a statement. 

The entrance to Penn Station, Madison Square Garden and the James A. Foley building in the Manhattan borough of New York City.

The entrance to Penn Station, Madison Square Garden and the James A. Foley building in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Reuters/Lucas Jackson)

"An investigation into one of the individuals would later lead to the recovery of an illegal Glock 17 firearm, a 30-round magazine, and several other items," the statement added. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.