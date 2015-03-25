More than decade later, message in the bottle found off Maine coast

Volunteers picking up trash in a coastal Maine community found a message in a bottle that floated down the coast from Canada.

Becky Lee of the Downeast Coastal Conservancy says she discovered the note in a plastic soda bottle as she and others cleaned up Tibbett Island off South Addison.

The note from a young Canadian girl named Taryn had been tossed in the ocean in July 2000. Lee tells the Bangor Daily News she had suspected Taryn got help from her parents writing the note about her vacation in New Brunswick, because it says she's 3 years old.

Now 15-year-old Taryn McKee, of Welland, Ontario, told the Welland Tribune that she doesn't even remember throwing the bottle, but she recalls parts of the vacation.